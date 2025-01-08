Labour Ministry Concludes Hindi Fortnight on Promoting Official Language Use

The Ministry of Labour and Employment successfully celebrated Hindi Fortnight from September 14 to 29, 2024, with a closing ceremony and prize distribution held on January 7, 2025, at its headquarters in New Delhi. The event underscored the Ministry's commitment to increasing the use of Hindi in official work and fostering linguistic pride among its employees.

The fortnight-long celebration aimed to encourage the progressive use of Hindi through a variety of competitions, including:

Essay Writing.

Hindi Noting/Drafting.

Knowledge of Official Language Act and Rules.

Dictation Competition for Multi-Tasking Staff.

These events were designed to engage employees and inspire them to enhance their proficiency and comfort in using Hindi for day-to-day tasks.

Closing Ceremony Highlights

The ceremony was chaired by Ms. Sumita Dawra, Secretary of Labour and Employment, who highlighted the importance of Hindi in promoting cultural and linguistic unity.

“Hindi is not just a language but a medium to connect and spread knowledge. Employees should cultivate the habit of reading to deepen their understanding and promote the use of Hindi,” she remarked.

Ms. Dawra interacted with winners and participants, commending their efforts and encouraging greater participation in future events.

Addresses by Senior Officials

Shri P. Sangeeth Kumar, Director General, motivated employees to maximize the use of Hindi in their official duties and emphasized the importance of meeting language policy objectives.

Shri Nagesh Kumar Singh, Deputy Director General and Official Language Incharge, detailed the competitions held during the fortnight and stressed achieving the targets set by the Official Language Department, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Call to Action and Acknowledgements

In his vote of thanks, Shri Nicholas Xalxo, Joint Director of Official Language, urged employees to maintain their enthusiasm and actively integrate Hindi into their daily professional activities.

The Ministry plans to introduce workshops on effective use of Hindi in official tasks, ensuring broader participation in future events and sustained efforts toward achieving language goals.

This initiative marks another step in the government's commitment to the promotion of Hindi as an official language, encouraging its use at all levels of governance.