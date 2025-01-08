In a bold overnight maneuver, Ukraine targeted the Russian city of Engels, igniting an oil depot linked to a nearby air base for Russian nuclear bombers, the Ukrainian military announced. The cross-border strike has notably disrupted logistics at the Engels-2 airfield, potentially limiting Russia's strategic aviation capabilities.

Russia's Saratov governor confirmed a 'mass drone attack,' causing a fire at an industrial site. Despite the intensity, no casualties were reported. Ukraine claims the strike hampers Russia's capacity to launch assaults on civilian areas, highlighting the use of #MadeInUkraine weapons, asserting independence from Western military supplies.

While Russia retaliates with advanced missile technology, tensions escalate as both nations exchange firepower. Videos depict the nocturnal blazes as a stark reminder of the conflict's reach beyond the frontlines, emphasizing pressing international concerns over the continuation of hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)