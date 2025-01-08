Left Menu

Ukraine's Strategic Strike: Impact on Russian Nuclear Air Base

Ukraine launched a strategic overnight strike on an oil depot in Engels, Russia. The attack, aimed at disrupting Russian military logistics, set fire to the depot supplying the Engels-2 airfield. Ukraine's strike signifies the use of domestically produced long-range weaponry, adding complexity to the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold overnight maneuver, Ukraine targeted the Russian city of Engels, igniting an oil depot linked to a nearby air base for Russian nuclear bombers, the Ukrainian military announced. The cross-border strike has notably disrupted logistics at the Engels-2 airfield, potentially limiting Russia's strategic aviation capabilities.

Russia's Saratov governor confirmed a 'mass drone attack,' causing a fire at an industrial site. Despite the intensity, no casualties were reported. Ukraine claims the strike hampers Russia's capacity to launch assaults on civilian areas, highlighting the use of #MadeInUkraine weapons, asserting independence from Western military supplies.

While Russia retaliates with advanced missile technology, tensions escalate as both nations exchange firepower. Videos depict the nocturnal blazes as a stark reminder of the conflict's reach beyond the frontlines, emphasizing pressing international concerns over the continuation of hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

