Heroin Bust: Trio Arrested in Champhai

In a significant drug bust in south Mizoram's Champhai town, authorities apprehended three individuals, among them a woman, with heroin worth an estimated Rs 83.7 lakh. The Assam Rifles confirmed the operation.

The individuals, identified as Samuel Lalchawimawia, Lalchhanhima, and Rebecca Laldingliani, were detained during a collaborative initiative between the Assam Rifles and the Excise and Narcotics Department on Tuesday.

Officials reported the seizure of 119 grams of heroin from the suspects, who now face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)