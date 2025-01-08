Left Menu

Heroin Bust: Trio Arrested in Champhai

In Champhai, south Mizoram, three individuals, including a woman, were apprehended with heroin valued at Rs 83.7 lakh. The arrest occurred during a joint operation by the Assam Rifles and the Excise and Narcotics Department. The accused were booked under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:11 IST
Heroin Bust: Trio Arrested in Champhai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust in south Mizoram's Champhai town, authorities apprehended three individuals, among them a woman, with heroin worth an estimated Rs 83.7 lakh. The Assam Rifles confirmed the operation.

The individuals, identified as Samuel Lalchawimawia, Lalchhanhima, and Rebecca Laldingliani, were detained during a collaborative initiative between the Assam Rifles and the Excise and Narcotics Department on Tuesday.

Officials reported the seizure of 119 grams of heroin from the suspects, who now face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025