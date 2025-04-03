Hungary Withdraws from ICC Amid Netanyahu's Visit Over Arrest Warrant Controversy
Hungary has announced its withdrawal from the International Criminal Court, coinciding with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit. Hungary's decision follows the ICC's arrest warrant against Netanyahu for alleged war crimes. Israeli authorities and Hungary's government deem the warrant politically motivated, citing antisemitism and loss of ICC legitimacy.
Hungary announced its decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court following Prime Minister Viktor Orban's meeting with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who is currently facing an ICC arrest warrant for alleged war crimes.
The move comes after Hungary questioned its ICC membership, echoing Israel's claims that the charges against Netanyahu are politically motivated and antisemitic in nature. Orban confirmed Hungary's unwillingness to enforce the ICC's ruling, calling it "brazen, cynical, and unacceptable."
Orban plans to initiate the withdrawal process, with support from Hungary's parliament, dominated by the ruling Fidesz party. This development highlights Hungary's strained relationship with international legal bodies and its alliance with Israel against ICC decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
