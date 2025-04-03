Left Menu

Hungary Withdraws from ICC Amid Netanyahu's Visit Over Arrest Warrant Controversy

Hungary has announced its withdrawal from the International Criminal Court, coinciding with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit. Hungary's decision follows the ICC's arrest warrant against Netanyahu for alleged war crimes. Israeli authorities and Hungary's government deem the warrant politically motivated, citing antisemitism and loss of ICC legitimacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:47 IST
Hungary Withdraws from ICC Amid Netanyahu's Visit Over Arrest Warrant Controversy
Benjamin Netanyahu Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hungary announced its decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court following Prime Minister Viktor Orban's meeting with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who is currently facing an ICC arrest warrant for alleged war crimes.

The move comes after Hungary questioned its ICC membership, echoing Israel's claims that the charges against Netanyahu are politically motivated and antisemitic in nature. Orban confirmed Hungary's unwillingness to enforce the ICC's ruling, calling it "brazen, cynical, and unacceptable."

Orban plans to initiate the withdrawal process, with support from Hungary's parliament, dominated by the ruling Fidesz party. This development highlights Hungary's strained relationship with international legal bodies and its alliance with Israel against ICC decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025