EU Considers Lifting Sanctions to Aid Syria's Recovery

The European Union is considering lifting specific sanctions in Syria that currently obstruct humanitarian aid and hinder recovery efforts, as stated by France's foreign minister on Wednesday. This follows the United States' recent sanctions exemption, which aims to facilitate transactions with Syria's governing institutions for a six-month period post-Bashar al-Assad's regime to enhance humanitarian assistance.

Speaking to France Inter radio, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot noted that the EU might adopt a similar approach soon. However, he added that the removal of more comprehensive political sanctions would depend on the actions of Syria's new leadership during the transition phase. Barrot highlighted that certain existing sanctions could be swiftly lifted to improve aid access and recovery in Syria, following his meeting with Syria's leader Ahmed al-Sharaa and Germany's foreign minister.

According to three European diplomats, the EU's goal is to agree on lifting some sanctions ahead of the bloc's 27 foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on January 27. Two diplomats mentioned that the intention is to facilitate financial transactions, ease air transport, and reduce energy sector sanctions to boost Syria's power supplies. A German position paper suggests scrutinizing existing sanctions, with a particular emphasis on economic issues and utilizing funds from the Syrian diaspora to alleviate the nation's power shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)