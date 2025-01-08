Farmers' Resilience at Punjab-Haryana Border: 11-Month Protest Intensifies
Farmer leaders at the Punjab-Haryana border criticized Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for engaging with Delhi farmers while neglecting their 11-month protest. Dallewal, on a hunger strike for 44 days, and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) demand action on promises, urging ministerial attention.
Farmers protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border have voiced strong criticism against Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for engaging with farmers in poll-bound Delhi while ignoring their ongoing plight. The protest, now in its 11th month, highlights the struggle of farmers urging for fulfillment of longstanding promises.
Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent leader and convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), is on the 44th day of a hunger strike. His health is deteriorating, compelling him to refuse meetings due to weakened physical condition. The protest demands a legal guarantee on minimum support prices (MSP) for crops, echoing previous governmental pledges.
Agriculture Minister Chouhan's recent meeting with a group of Delhi-based farmers has intensified the discontent at the Khanauri protest site. Farmers express bewilderment over such selective attention, urging action on their demands amidst extreme weather hardships.
