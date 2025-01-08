Farmers' Resilience at Punjab-Haryana Border: 11-Month Protest Intensifies

Farmers protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border have voiced strong criticism against Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for engaging with farmers in poll-bound Delhi while ignoring their ongoing plight. The protest, now in its 11th month, highlights the struggle of farmers urging for fulfillment of longstanding promises.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent leader and convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), is on the 44th day of a hunger strike. His health is deteriorating, compelling him to refuse meetings due to weakened physical condition. The protest demands a legal guarantee on minimum support prices (MSP) for crops, echoing previous governmental pledges.

Agriculture Minister Chouhan's recent meeting with a group of Delhi-based farmers has intensified the discontent at the Khanauri protest site. Farmers express bewilderment over such selective attention, urging action on their demands amidst extreme weather hardships.

(With inputs from agencies.)