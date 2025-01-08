Inferno in Los Angeles: Wildfires Force Mass Evacuations
Raging wildfires near Los Angeles have led to at least two deaths, destruction of over a thousand structures, and evacuation orders for 70,000 residents. Fueled by fierce winds, the fires have consumed thousands of acres and prompted a state of emergency declaration. The situation remains critical with ongoing firefighting efforts.
Los Angeles is grappling with a devastating series of wildfires that have resulted in at least two fatalities and the destruction of more than a thousand structures. The fires, which erupted on Tuesday, have forced the evacuation of 70,000 people as they swept through areas such as Pacific Palisades and Altadena.
Speaking at a news conference, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone highlighted the challenges posed by strong winds, which have hindered efforts to contain the blazes. Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency as firefighting teams struggle to control the inferno, with weather conditions expected to worsen.
Authorities are urging residents to evacuate immediately, with emergency services conducting door-to-door evacuations. Meanwhile, the fires threaten significant cultural sites and have led to widespread power outages, prompting federal support and resources to the beleaguered region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
