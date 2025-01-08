Left Menu

Delhi Police Strengthen Security Measures Ahead of Republic Day and Elections

Delhi Police led an inter-state meeting to bolster collaboration among law enforcement before Republic Day and elections. Chaired by Commissioner Sanjay Arora, officials from neighboring states examined anti-terror measures, interstate crime, and election security. Emphasis was placed on intelligence gathering and state border vigilance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 23:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of Republic Day and upcoming assembly elections, Delhi Police spearheaded a significant inter-state coordination meeting on Wednesday. The meeting aimed to strengthen cooperation among various law enforcement agencies, officials reported.

Chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, the meeting included participation from senior officers across Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, and Jammu and Kashmir. The agenda focused on exchanging intelligence, strengthening anti-terror measures, and formulating plans for border checks and the verification of suspicious elements.

Participants discussed threats such as inter-state gangs and the illegal movement of firearms, liquor, cash, and narcotics. The meeting also addressed traffic coordination for Republic Day and emphasized adherence to the Election Commission's guidelines for the Delhi Assembly elections, with added police presence at state borders. Celebrations will occur on January 26, with elections and vote counting set for February 5 and 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

