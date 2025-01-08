Delhi Police Strengthen Security Measures Ahead of Republic Day and Elections

In anticipation of Republic Day and upcoming assembly elections, Delhi Police spearheaded a significant inter-state coordination meeting on Wednesday. The meeting aimed to strengthen cooperation among various law enforcement agencies, officials reported.

Chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, the meeting included participation from senior officers across Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, and Jammu and Kashmir. The agenda focused on exchanging intelligence, strengthening anti-terror measures, and formulating plans for border checks and the verification of suspicious elements.

Participants discussed threats such as inter-state gangs and the illegal movement of firearms, liquor, cash, and narcotics. The meeting also addressed traffic coordination for Republic Day and emphasized adherence to the Election Commission's guidelines for the Delhi Assembly elections, with added police presence at state borders. Celebrations will occur on January 26, with elections and vote counting set for February 5 and 8.

