Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Om Birla's Diplomatic Mission to the UK

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla praised India's vibrant democracy during a UK tour, emphasizing successful elections and women's participation. Discussions with UK officials covered trade, tech, and mutual growth. Birla highlighted India's resilience and cooperation with the UK during the Covid pandemic and in climate change initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 23:41 IST
Strengthening Ties: Om Birla's Diplomatic Mission to the UK
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted the Election Commission's impressive record in conducting fair elections during a meeting with Sir Lindsay Hoyle, UK Parliament's House of Commons Speaker.

During his UK visit, Birla underscored India's vibrant democracy and efforts to increase women's electoral participation, fostering inclusive governance.

In talks with UK officials, including Pat McFadden, discussions spanned trade, technology, and climate change, showcasing resilient India-UK relations, which thrived through pandemic collaborations and joint defense, health, and educational initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025