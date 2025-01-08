Strengthening Ties: Om Birla's Diplomatic Mission to the UK

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted the Election Commission's impressive record in conducting fair elections during a meeting with Sir Lindsay Hoyle, UK Parliament's House of Commons Speaker.

During his UK visit, Birla underscored India's vibrant democracy and efforts to increase women's electoral participation, fostering inclusive governance.

In talks with UK officials, including Pat McFadden, discussions spanned trade, technology, and climate change, showcasing resilient India-UK relations, which thrived through pandemic collaborations and joint defense, health, and educational initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)