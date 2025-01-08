Strengthening Ties: Om Birla's Diplomatic Mission to the UK
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla praised India's vibrant democracy during a UK tour, emphasizing successful elections and women's participation. Discussions with UK officials covered trade, tech, and mutual growth. Birla highlighted India's resilience and cooperation with the UK during the Covid pandemic and in climate change initiatives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 23:41 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted the Election Commission's impressive record in conducting fair elections during a meeting with Sir Lindsay Hoyle, UK Parliament's House of Commons Speaker.
During his UK visit, Birla underscored India's vibrant democracy and efforts to increase women's electoral participation, fostering inclusive governance.
In talks with UK officials, including Pat McFadden, discussions spanned trade, technology, and climate change, showcasing resilient India-UK relations, which thrived through pandemic collaborations and joint defense, health, and educational initiatives.
