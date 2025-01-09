Chinese Ministry Slams EU Investigations as Unfair Trade Barriers

China's commerce ministry has publicly denounced European Union investigations targeting Chinese firms, calling them unfair trade and investment barriers. This statement, released on Thursday, comes from a probe initiated in July by the ministry.

The investigation aimed at scrutinizing how the EU analyzes foreign subsidies, and its conclusion reveals China's stance on what it perceives as prejudicial practices against its businesses.

This development may further strain trade relations between China and the EU, as both parties navigate the complexities of international business regulations and agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)