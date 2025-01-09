Left Menu

Chinese Ministry Slams EU Investigations as Unfair Trade Barriers

China's commerce ministry claims that EU investigations into Chinese companies are unfair trade and investment obstacles. The statement follows a probe initiated in July into EU practices for examining foreign subsidies, marking a significant point in China-EU trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-01-2025 07:02 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 07:02 IST
Chinese Ministry Slams EU Investigations as Unfair Trade Barriers
China's commerce ministry has publicly denounced European Union investigations targeting Chinese firms, calling them unfair trade and investment barriers. This statement, released on Thursday, comes from a probe initiated in July by the ministry.

The investigation aimed at scrutinizing how the EU analyzes foreign subsidies, and its conclusion reveals China's stance on what it perceives as prejudicial practices against its businesses.

This development may further strain trade relations between China and the EU, as both parties navigate the complexities of international business regulations and agreements.

