K T Rama Rao Faces ACB Scrutiny over Formula E Race Controversy

K T Rama Rao, the BRS Working President and MLA, appeared before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday concerning the ongoing Formula E race investigations. The investigation centers on unauthorized payments made for the event, which Rao, during his tenure as a minister, justified as part of Hyderabad's development into a sustainable mobility hub.

Accompanied by his lawyer, Rao cooperated with the ACB, defending his efforts to position Hyderabad globally through the prestigious race. However, legal challenges arise as the Telangana High Court permitted Rao's lawyer to remain nearby during questioning, but not directly in the examination room.

Senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar is also implicated in this case involving alleged financial misconduct about Rs 55 crore. As Rao delivered his statement, he expressed confidence in his vision, despite political opposition, asserting that truth and justice will eventually prevail.

