Left Menu

K T Rama Rao Faces ACB Scrutiny over Formula E Race Controversy

K T Rama Rao, the BRS Working President, faced questioning by the ACB about unauthorized payments for the Formula E race. While his lawyer was limited in participation, Rao defended his actions, emphasizing his vision for Hyderabad's growth in sustainable mobility. Allegations include misappropriation involving Rs 55 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-01-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 10:34 IST
K T Rama Rao Faces ACB Scrutiny over Formula E Race Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

K T Rama Rao, the BRS Working President and MLA, appeared before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday concerning the ongoing Formula E race investigations. The investigation centers on unauthorized payments made for the event, which Rao, during his tenure as a minister, justified as part of Hyderabad's development into a sustainable mobility hub.

Accompanied by his lawyer, Rao cooperated with the ACB, defending his efforts to position Hyderabad globally through the prestigious race. However, legal challenges arise as the Telangana High Court permitted Rao's lawyer to remain nearby during questioning, but not directly in the examination room.

Senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar is also implicated in this case involving alleged financial misconduct about Rs 55 crore. As Rao delivered his statement, he expressed confidence in his vision, despite political opposition, asserting that truth and justice will eventually prevail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025