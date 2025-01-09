Shanghai Pioneers Foreign-Owned Hospitals

Shanghai has unveiled a groundbreaking plan to permit the establishment of wholly foreign-owned hospitals within China's strategic economic zones. This initiative marks Shanghai as the first city to move forward after the central government announced this policy in September, focused on nine key locations including Beijing.

The strategy is part of a broader effort to lure investment, enhance the business climate for foreign participants, and stimulate China's slowing economic growth. Shanghai's government has highlighted key areas such as the Lingang Special Area and the Hongqiao business district as potential sites for these foreign hospitals.

The city's strategy underlines a commitment to diversifying and expanding healthcare services while improving the business landscape. Foreign proprietors must display advanced hospital management expertise and offer state-of-the-art medical technology. However, hospitals specializing in traditional Chinese medicine or infectious diseases are not permitted.

