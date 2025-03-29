Tension Rises in the South China Sea Amid Military Patrols

China's military announced that it conducted a patrol in the South China Sea coinciding with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's affirmation of support for the Philippines, which contests some of Beijing's territorial claims.

The People's Liberation Army's Southern Theatre Command spokesman claimed that the Philippines frequently collaborates with foreign nations for "joint patrols" and propagates "illegal claims" in the area, contributing to regional instability.

Efforts to obtain a response from the Philippine embassy in Beijing remain unanswered as of this report.

