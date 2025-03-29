Left Menu

Tension Rises in the South China Sea Amid Military Patrols

China conducted a military patrol in the South China Sea amid U.S. reassurances to the Philippines, highlighting ongoing tensions in the contested region. The People's Liberation Army accused the Philippines of destabilizing the area through foreign collaborations and disputed territorial claims. The Philippine embassy has yet to comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-03-2025 07:49 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 07:49 IST
Tension Rises in the South China Sea Amid Military Patrols
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's military announced that it conducted a patrol in the South China Sea coinciding with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's affirmation of support for the Philippines, which contests some of Beijing's territorial claims.

The People's Liberation Army's Southern Theatre Command spokesman claimed that the Philippines frequently collaborates with foreign nations for "joint patrols" and propagates "illegal claims" in the area, contributing to regional instability.

Efforts to obtain a response from the Philippine embassy in Beijing remain unanswered as of this report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025