New Appointments at National Company Law Tribunal Strengthen Judicial Body

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has appointed twenty-four new members to the National Company Law Tribunal, comprising both judicial and technical roles. Notably, the appointments include five women, with judicial and technical members serving terms of five years or until the age of 65.

The National Company Law Tribunal has been reinforced with the appointment of 24 new judicial and technical members. This strategic move comes as the tribunal expands its capacity to manage corporate disputes effectively.

According to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the newly appointed members are set for a term of five years, or until they reach the age of 65, bringing a wealth of experience to their new roles.

The diverse group of appointees includes five women, with notable names such as Justice Jyotsna Sharma and Hariharan Neelakanta Iyer. The appointments reflect a balanced representation of 11 judicial and 13 technical members, aiming to fortify the tribunal's capabilities.

