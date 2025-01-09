New Appointments at National Company Law Tribunal Strengthen Judicial Body

The National Company Law Tribunal has been reinforced with the appointment of 24 new judicial and technical members. This strategic move comes as the tribunal expands its capacity to manage corporate disputes effectively.

According to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the newly appointed members are set for a term of five years, or until they reach the age of 65, bringing a wealth of experience to their new roles.

The diverse group of appointees includes five women, with notable names such as Justice Jyotsna Sharma and Hariharan Neelakanta Iyer. The appointments reflect a balanced representation of 11 judicial and 13 technical members, aiming to fortify the tribunal's capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)