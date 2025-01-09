Left Menu

Empowering Tribes: A Pledge for Northeast Uplift

Union Minister Durgadas Uikey emphasized the Centre's commitment to empowering tribal communities, especially in the northeast. During his visit to Mizoram, he highlighted development initiatives under the Tribal Affairs ministry, underscoring the importance of grassroots participation and improving education and healthcare for sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 09-01-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 14:01 IST
Union Minister Durgadas Uikey affirmed the government's dedication to improving the lives of tribal communities, focusing on the northeastern regions of India. In Aizawl for a three-day visit, Uikey engaged with state officials on various development projects spearheaded by the Tribal Affairs ministry.

In Mamit, a district marked for development, Uikey inspected progress under the Aspirational District Programme and spoke with tribal representatives. He emphasized the Modi administration's priority on uplifting rural populations, urging a robust execution of schemes benefitting marginalized sections.

Accompanied by Mamit's deputy commissioner, Uikey learned about the district's achievements, such as an 84.93% literacy rate and its impressive rank among India's aspirational districts. Tribal leaders conveyed their needs for enhanced education, healthcare, and infrastructure, receiving assurance of continued government support.

