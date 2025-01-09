Empowering Tribes: A Pledge for Northeast Uplift

Union Minister Durgadas Uikey affirmed the government's dedication to improving the lives of tribal communities, focusing on the northeastern regions of India. In Aizawl for a three-day visit, Uikey engaged with state officials on various development projects spearheaded by the Tribal Affairs ministry.

In Mamit, a district marked for development, Uikey inspected progress under the Aspirational District Programme and spoke with tribal representatives. He emphasized the Modi administration's priority on uplifting rural populations, urging a robust execution of schemes benefitting marginalized sections.

Accompanied by Mamit's deputy commissioner, Uikey learned about the district's achievements, such as an 84.93% literacy rate and its impressive rank among India's aspirational districts. Tribal leaders conveyed their needs for enhanced education, healthcare, and infrastructure, receiving assurance of continued government support.

