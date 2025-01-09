KTR's Vision for Hyderabad: A Formula E Dream Under Scrutiny

Amid controversy, K T Rama Rao, known as KTR, is set to appear before the Anti-Corruption Bureau on allegations of unauthorized payments related to a Formula E race in Hyderabad. Rao insists his efforts aimed at positioning the city as a global hub for sustainable mobility.

Speaking ahead of his questioning, Rao expressed confidence in his actions and criticized the current Congress leadership for politicizing the issue. He underscored his efforts to transform Hyderabad into a key player in electric vehicle innovation.

The ACB has charged him under several sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC. Despite the impending investigation, Rao maintains his innocence and reaffirms his dedication to promoting Telangana's development on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)