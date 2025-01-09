Karnataka Declares Victory Over Naxalism with Maoist Surrender
Following the surrender of six Maoists, Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that Naxalism has 'more or less' ended in the state. The surrendered individuals, four from Karnataka and two from neighboring states, will receive rehabilitation packages. This move counters criticisms and aims to encourage others to renounce the Maoist ideology.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara declared that Naxalism has 'more or less' ended in the state, following the surrender of six Maoists. The surrender, prominently staged before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has drawn criticism, which Parameshwara addresses by emphasizing its symbolic significance for the state's peace efforts.
Among the surrendered Maoists are four individuals from Karnataka and two from neighboring states, highlighting a regional shift in ideological landscapes. These individuals, unarmed at the time of surrender, will be rehabilitated under the Karnataka Naxal Surrender Policy, receiving financial aid as part of their reintegration into society.
Despite political opposition, primarily from the BJP, Parameshwara maintains that the surrender was a strategic move to convey the futility of Naxal activities. He defended the rehabilitation package, stressing its role in discouraging insurgency and encouraging assimilation into mainstream society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Naxalism
- Maoists
- surrender
- rehabilitation
- Paramashwara
- Siddaramaiah
- BJP
- Congress
- policy
ALSO READ
Proposal to name Mysuru road after Siddaramaiah evokes strong objections
Controversy Brews Over Siddaramaiah Road Naming in Mysuru
Kerala High Court Upholds Land Acquisition for Wayanad Landslide Rehabilitation
Taiwan Strengthens Ties with Ukraine Through Key Rehabilitation Aid
Siddaramaiah Urges Youth to Combat Divisive Forces for a Progressive Future