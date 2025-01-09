Tragedy at Tirupati: Stampede Claims Lives at Sacred Site

A tragic stampede near India's renowned Tirupati temple claimed at least six lives and injured 35 others after thousands of worshippers flocked to obtain free visit passes. This incident occurred on Wednesday near the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh, amid an auspicious visiting period.

According to S. Venkateswar, the district collector, chaos erupted when a gate was opened to the eager crowd of 2,500 people, resulting in the stampede as some fell during the rush. Authorities are currently investigating the causes of this tragic event.

The stampede has prompted criticism of the state government's handling of the situation. While temple operator Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams apologized, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu inspected the site and met with the injured, facing blame from the opposition YSR Congress Party for administrative failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)