Left Menu

Deepak Chahar's Determined Comeback: Battling Injuries with Resilience

Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar addresses his injuries and aims to return to top form. Despite setbacks, the swing bowler draws strength from his skills and remains optimistic about his future in the game. He parallels his experience with fellow cricketer Jasprit Bumrah's injury journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 20:35 IST
Deepak Chahar's Determined Comeback: Battling Injuries with Resilience
Deepak Chahar
  • Country:
  • India

Deepak Chahar, a seasoned Indian cricketer, is determined to return to top form despite a series of injuries that have hampered his progress in recent years. Known for his lethal swing bowling, Chahar remains optimistic, believing in his abilities to eventually earn a spot back on the national team.

The 32-year-old cricket sensation has faced multiple injuries over the past three years, causing national selectors to approach his selection with caution. However, Chahar remains unfazed, emphasizing the importance of a strong mindset. He draws inspiration from his past performances and remains confident in his skills.

Chahar shares a sense of camaraderie with fellow cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, who also grappled with significant injuries. He admires Bumrah's strong mentality, noting his remarkable comeback. For Chahar, the focus remains on maintaining his physical health while nurturing his confidence to rejoin the national cricket scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025