Reviving Amaravati: Building Andhra Pradesh's Future Capital

Amaravati, the new capital of Andhra Pradesh, is set to become a world-class urban hub. With Rs 65,000 crore investment, the project aims to attract global professionals and industries. The development includes housing, transportation, healthcare, and education. The city expects to create 1.5 million jobs and host 3.5 million residents by 2050.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 13-04-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 13:27 IST
The development of Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh's new capital city, is back on track after years of stagnation. The project, with an investment of Rs 65,000 crore, is designed to lure skilled professionals and global industries, enhancing the city's economic prowess and modern infrastructure.

Since 2024, under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's leadership, the project has regained momentum. Inspired by cities like Amsterdam, Singapore, and Tokyo, Amaravati aims to become a vibrant and inclusive urban center that promises innovative infrastructure and economic growth.

The city, envisioned in 2014, targets to create 1.5 million jobs and support a population of 3.5 million. Development plans include ample housing, cutting-edge transportation, advanced healthcare facilities, and educational institutions, ensuring a robust urban experience for residents and investors alike.

