Cross-Border Movement at Manipur's Edge: A New Era Begins

Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh praised the Union home ministry's regulation allowing Myanmar residents near the border to temporarily enter the state. He stressed the need for controlled cross-border movement and highlighted various state projects, including a new museum, while addressing social media misuse concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 09-01-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 16:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed gratitude towards the Union home ministry for introducing a regulation permitting Myanmar residents within a 10 km radius of the international border to enter the state temporarily using a border pass issued by Assam Rifles. Singh lauded this as 'a good beginning' in regulating cross-border movement, emphasizing that, previously, there was little attention to who crossed the borders.

Amid concerns about recent events, Singh commented on the suicide of a young woman at a relief camp, stating that an FIR has been lodged. He clarified that preliminary information suggests the incident was not related to camp conditions. Singh also unveiled plans for a Rs 40-crore world-class museum in Canchipur, highlighting the project's educational purpose.

Addressing the misuse of social media, Singh described it as 'very unfortunate.' He stated that actions are being taken through cybercrime units to curb misinformation, with several arrests made and accounts blocked. Singh affirmed the ongoing efforts to tackle illegal online activities in compliance with the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

