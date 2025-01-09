PM Modi Inaugurates 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Odisha: Emphasizes Diaspora’s Role in India’s Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, celebrating the enduring bond between India and its diaspora. The event brought together Indian-origin individuals from across the globe, highlighting their contributions to India's progress and their host countries.

Shri Modi welcomed all delegates and expressed gratitude to H.E. Christine Carla Kangaloo, President of Trinidad & Tobago, for her heartfelt video message. He praised Grammy-winning artist Ricky Kej for composing an inauguration song that captured the emotions of the Indian diaspora and hoped it would resonate globally.

Celebrating Heritage and Historical Significance

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of Odisha as the host state, describing it as a treasure trove of Indian heritage. He cited landmarks such as the Sun Temple of Konark, the Udayagiri and Khandagiri caves, and ancient ports like Tamralipti, Manikpatna, and Palur, which connect Odisha to a rich maritime history.

He also highlighted Odisha’s Bali Yatra, a festival commemorating the maritime legacy, and Dhauli, where Emperor Ashoka embraced peace after the Kalinga War. Shri Modi remarked that India’s heritage of non-violence continues to inspire global peace, urging the world to choose Buddha's path over conflict.

Diaspora: India's Ambassadors of Heritage and Progress

Shri Modi acknowledged the Indian diaspora as ambassadors of India’s culture, values, and progress. He emphasized their seamless integration into societies worldwide, where they contribute to local growth while maintaining strong ties to their roots.

“India is not just the mother of democracy, but democracy is ingrained in our way of life,” Shri Modi said, lauding the diaspora for their respect for diversity and traditions.

India’s Development Journey

The Prime Minister highlighted India’s rapid transformation, including lifting 250 million people out of poverty and rising to the 5th largest global economy within a decade. He expressed confidence in India soon becoming the 3rd largest economy.

He noted milestones such as the Chandrayaan mission, advancements in renewable energy, aviation, and metro networks, and the production of indigenous fighter jets and bullet trains. Shri Modi envisioned a future where Indian-made planes would transport delegates to Pravasi Bharatiya Divas events.

India’s Role in Global Development

Shri Modi stressed India’s leadership in amplifying the voices of the Global South, citing the unanimous G20 support for making the African Union a permanent member. He emphasized India’s commitment to “Humanity First” in addressing global challenges.

Strengthening Connections with the Diaspora

The Prime Minister announced initiatives to expand the scope of OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) cards for 7th-generation PIOs from Mauritius and 6th-generation PIOs from Suriname, Martinique, and Guadeloupe. He also proposed creating a database to document the origins and settlement stories of the "Girmitiya" diaspora, whose ancestors were indentured laborers.

Shri Modi announced plans to establish a university chair dedicated to the Girmitiya legacy and organize World Girmitiya Conferences. He urged the diaspora to share inspiring stories of migration and resilience through films and documentaries.

Promoting Heritage and Tourism

The Prime Minister emphasized the need to connect global audiences with India’s heritage. He mentioned heritage trains such as the Ramayana Express and Bharat Gaurav trains, as well as the launch of a special Pravasi Bharatiya Express to showcase India’s cultural and religious sites.

Shri Modi also highlighted efforts to promote Tamil culture through initiatives like the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam and the establishment of Thiruvalluvar Culture Centers globally, including the first in Singapore and a Thiruvalluvar Chair at Houston University in the USA.

Empowering the Diaspora

The Prime Minister reassured the diaspora of the Indian government’s commitment to their safety and welfare. He noted improvements in consular services, including the opening of 14 new embassies and consulates in two years.

He encouraged young members of the diaspora to participate in programs like “Bharat Ko Janiye” and take advantage of scholarships to study in India. Shri Modi also urged the diaspora to spread awareness about India’s true history, achievements, and contributions globally.

Appeal to Promote Indian Products and Sustainability

Shri Modi encouraged the diaspora to promote “Made in India” products, integrating them into their daily lives and gifting them to others. He also appealed to the community to support sustainability by planting trees in their mother’s name, an initiative inspired by his visit to Guyana.

A Call to Action for 2047

The Prime Minister concluded by reiterating the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047, inviting the diaspora to actively participate in this journey. He emphasized the role of GIFT City in providing financial services to meet the diaspora's investment needs.

Shri Modi’s address resonated with optimism, urging the diaspora to continue their invaluable contributions to India’s global image and development.

Dignitaries in Attendance: The event was graced by Governor of Odisha Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, Odisha CM Shri Mohan Charan Manjhi, Union Ministers including Shri S. Jaishankar, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, and others.