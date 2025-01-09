Left Menu

Transforming Taps: Bundelkhand's Water Revolution

Once struggling with water scarcity, Bundelkhand now celebrates tap water access in every home. The remarkable transformation is showcased in the 'Swachh Sujal Gaon' exhibition at the upcoming Maha Kumbh. Set across 40,000 square feet, it highlights key initiatives and showcases success stories from rural women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-01-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 16:15 IST
Transforming Taps: Bundelkhand's Water Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bundelkhand region, once synonymous with chronic water scarcity, now proudly supplies tap water to every household, according to a recent statement by the Uttar Pradesh government.

This transformation will be on full display in an upcoming exhibition at the Maha Kumbh, spanning 40,000 square feet, dedicated to highlighting initiatives such as the PM and CM Awas schemes, gram panchayat development, and the adoption of solar energy.

The 'Swachh Sujal Gaon' exhibition, initiated by the Rural Water Supply and Namami Gange Department, focuses on Bundelkhand's evolution from drought-prone to water-sufficient, setting a precedent for rural communities across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025