Transforming Taps: Bundelkhand's Water Revolution
Once struggling with water scarcity, Bundelkhand now celebrates tap water access in every home. The remarkable transformation is showcased in the 'Swachh Sujal Gaon' exhibition at the upcoming Maha Kumbh. Set across 40,000 square feet, it highlights key initiatives and showcases success stories from rural women.
The Bundelkhand region, once synonymous with chronic water scarcity, now proudly supplies tap water to every household, according to a recent statement by the Uttar Pradesh government.
This transformation will be on full display in an upcoming exhibition at the Maha Kumbh, spanning 40,000 square feet, dedicated to highlighting initiatives such as the PM and CM Awas schemes, gram panchayat development, and the adoption of solar energy.
The 'Swachh Sujal Gaon' exhibition, initiated by the Rural Water Supply and Namami Gange Department, focuses on Bundelkhand's evolution from drought-prone to water-sufficient, setting a precedent for rural communities across India.
