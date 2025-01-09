Chilling Silence: Vietnamese Lawyer's Trial Raises Human Rights Alarm

A prominent Vietnamese lawyer, Tran Dinh Trien, stood trial on Thursday for Facebook posts allegedly criticizing former Chief Justice Nguyen Hoa Binh. Human rights groups warn that the case could suppress free expression in Vietnam.

Trien, 65, arrested last June, faces charges under Article 331 of the Penal Code for allegedly abusing democratic freedoms. His posts reportedly highlighted issues with court proceedings, including restrictions on defendant family attendance and criticism of a high-profile death row case ruling. He could face a seven-year prison sentence if convicted.

Human rights advocates argue the trial is part of a broader crackdown on dissent, urging Vietnam to drop charges against Trien. They warn of a chilling effect on freedom of speech as more government critics face prosecution under Article 331.

(With inputs from agencies.)