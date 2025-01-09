Left Menu

Scandal Unfolds: Loan Disbursement Controversy Hits Himachal Bank

Himachal Pradesh vigilance and anti-corruption bureau has charged Kangra Central Cooperative Bank officials for unlawful loan disbursement. Allegedly disregarding RBI standards, they facilitated a Rs 20 crore loan to businessman Yudh Chand Bains. An in-depth probe continues, with accusations including cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:11 IST
Scandal Unfolds: Loan Disbursement Controversy Hits Himachal Bank
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh vigilance and anti-corruption bureau has initiated legal action against the Kangra Central Cooperative Bank Ltd (KCCB) officials. They are accused of bypassing RBI protocols to grant a Rs 20 crore loan to a local businessman.

Businessman Yudh Chand Bains, who owns Himalaya Snow Village and Hotel Lake Palace, is implicated in multiple loans received under suspicious circumstances. The bank allegedly ignored its policies and RBI and NABARD guidelines.

An extensive inquiry led to the registration of a case under multiple sections, including cheating and conspiracy, marking the beginning of a deep investigation into the alleged misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025