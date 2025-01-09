Scandal Unfolds: Loan Disbursement Controversy Hits Himachal Bank

The Himachal Pradesh vigilance and anti-corruption bureau has initiated legal action against the Kangra Central Cooperative Bank Ltd (KCCB) officials. They are accused of bypassing RBI protocols to grant a Rs 20 crore loan to a local businessman.

Businessman Yudh Chand Bains, who owns Himalaya Snow Village and Hotel Lake Palace, is implicated in multiple loans received under suspicious circumstances. The bank allegedly ignored its policies and RBI and NABARD guidelines.

An extensive inquiry led to the registration of a case under multiple sections, including cheating and conspiracy, marking the beginning of a deep investigation into the alleged misconduct.

