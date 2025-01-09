Delhi Court to Decide on Bail for AAP's Naresh Balyan

A Delhi court will pass its decision on January 15 regarding the bail application of Aam Aadmi Party's Uttam Nagar MLA, Naresh Balyan, who is implicated under the stringent MCOCA law.

On Thursday, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Balyan's judicial custody until February 1, following his court appearance.

The bail plea decision was reserved after the judge heard arguments from both the accused and the prosecution, with a January 22 date set for hearing arguments on the chargesheet. Balyan was previously granted bail in a separate extortion charge case.

