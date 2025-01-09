Left Menu

Delhi Court to Decide on Bail for AAP's Naresh Balyan

The bail application of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, facing charges under MCOCA, will be decided on January 15 by a Delhi court. Balyan is in judicial custody till February 1. The court reserved the bail order after hearing arguments. Meanwhile, Balyan was previously granted bail in an extortion case.

Updated: 09-01-2025 17:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court will pass its decision on January 15 regarding the bail application of Aam Aadmi Party's Uttam Nagar MLA, Naresh Balyan, who is implicated under the stringent MCOCA law.

On Thursday, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Balyan's judicial custody until February 1, following his court appearance.

The bail plea decision was reserved after the judge heard arguments from both the accused and the prosecution, with a January 22 date set for hearing arguments on the chargesheet. Balyan was previously granted bail in a separate extortion charge case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

