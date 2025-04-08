Delhi High Court Upholds Speedy Trial Rights in MCOCA Case
The Delhi High Court granted bail to Arun, an alleged gang member, emphasizing the right to a speedy trial as a vital aspect of personal liberty even in MCOCA cases. Despite opposition, the court cited undue trial delays as grounds for bail, upholding the constitutional right to liberty.
The Delhi High Court has granted bail to Arun, an alleged member of a crime syndicate, asserting that the right to a speedy trial, a fundamental aspect of personal liberty, must be upheld even in cases invoking the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
Justice Sanjeev Narula highlighted that Arun had been in custody for over eight years under MCOCA, with the trial being far from concluded. The court emphasized that incarceration should not undermine parole opportunities in other cases.
The court challenged the lengthy detention, pointing out that only 35 of 60 witnesses had been examined, thus violating Arun's constitutional rights. Despite opposition from Delhi Police, the decision underscored the balance between legal rigor and the fundamental rights of the accused.
