BJP Suspends Former MLA Over Temple 'Purification' Controversy
The BJP suspended former MLA Gyandev Ahuja after he 'purified' an Alwar temple visited by Dalit Congress leader Tikaram Jully. The Congress accused the BJP of being anti-Dalit, demanding an apology. Ahuja defended his actions as Congress protested, highlighting tensions between the parties over caste issues.
The BJP has taken action against former MLA Gyandev Ahuja, suspending him for 'purifying' an Alwar temple visited by Congress leader Tikaram Jully. Ahuja's actions have drawn criticism and are perceived as promoting an anti-Dalit stance, leading Congress to demand an apology from the BJP leadership.
The controversy erupted after Ahuja sprinkled Ganga water at the Ram temple following Jully's visit, sparking accusations of caste-based discrimination. The BJP's decision to suspend Ahuja was communicated by state general secretary Damodar Agarwal, who also issued him a show cause notice, demanding a reply within three days regarding his actions.
Congress leaders, including Ashok Gehlot, condemned the incident, emphasizing that it reflects ill-will towards Dalits. Meanwhile, Ahuja defended his actions, stating that Congress lacks the moral authority to participate in temple ceremonies. Protests have erupted, with Congress workers burning Ahuja's effigy at district headquarters, illustrating the broader political and social tensions.
