Left Menu

Social Media Stunt Lands Delhi Man in Custody

A 23-year-old Delhi man, Sumit, was arrested for brandishing a semi-automatic pistol during a live social media video. Known for his criminal history, Sumit confessed that he intended to boost his local reputation. Police seized the weapon, traced to gangster Saurav, and launched an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:45 IST
Social Media Stunt Lands Delhi Man in Custody
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man from Delhi, identified as Sumit, found himself behind bars after a social media stunt involving a semi-automatic pistol, an official confirmed on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Sumit in the Mangolpuri area on January 7. Officers revealed his history of criminal activities, citing six prior cases.

The seized weapon led to an FIR, prompting further investigations. Sumit admitted his desire to elevate his image locally, and the gun was traced back to a gangster named Saurav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025