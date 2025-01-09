Social Media Stunt Lands Delhi Man in Custody

A 23-year-old man from Delhi, identified as Sumit, found himself behind bars after a social media stunt involving a semi-automatic pistol, an official confirmed on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Sumit in the Mangolpuri area on January 7. Officers revealed his history of criminal activities, citing six prior cases.

The seized weapon led to an FIR, prompting further investigations. Sumit admitted his desire to elevate his image locally, and the gun was traced back to a gangster named Saurav.

(With inputs from agencies.)