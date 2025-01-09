Social Media Stunt Lands Delhi Man in Custody
A 23-year-old Delhi man, Sumit, was arrested for brandishing a semi-automatic pistol during a live social media video. Known for his criminal history, Sumit confessed that he intended to boost his local reputation. Police seized the weapon, traced to gangster Saurav, and launched an investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:45 IST
- Country:
- India
A 23-year-old man from Delhi, identified as Sumit, found himself behind bars after a social media stunt involving a semi-automatic pistol, an official confirmed on Thursday.
Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Sumit in the Mangolpuri area on January 7. Officers revealed his history of criminal activities, citing six prior cases.
The seized weapon led to an FIR, prompting further investigations. Sumit admitted his desire to elevate his image locally, and the gun was traced back to a gangster named Saurav.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Sumit
- arrest
- semi-automatic
- pistol
- social media
- criminal history
- Mangolpuri
- weapon
- ganger
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amber Heard calls social media "horrifying" in response to Blake Lively's harassment lawsuit
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes UP's Safety Record via Social Media Subtlety
Mystery Surrounding RJ Simran Singh's Death Ignites Social Media Debate
Religious Tensions Erupt in Meghalaya: Social Media Post Spurs Outrage
Controversy Erupts Over Social Media Content Supporting Khalistan