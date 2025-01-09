Left Menu

100-Day Plan to Elevate Thane's Civic Services Announced

Thane's civic chief Saurabh Rao unveils a 100-day action plan aimed at enhancing the quality of life and service delivery for citizens. The plan includes office streamlining, online services enhancement, and cleanliness drives. Revenue collections from property taxes and water bills are crucial for financial planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:53 IST
Thane's civic leadership, under the guidance of Saurabh Rao, has launched a transformative 100-day initiative. Announced during a meeting in Majiwada, the plan seeks to enhance the quality of life for citizens and improve service delivery across the board.

Chief elements of the initiative include streamlining office operations, bolstering online services, and initiating comprehensive cleanliness campaigns at all Thane Municipal Corporation facilities. "Efficient and transparent governance is at the core of our objectives," stated Rao.

Fiscal responsibility is emphasized, with notable progress already made. The corporation has collected Rs 576 crore in property taxes and aims for more. Water bill recovery also shows positive strides, with Rs 80 crore collected thus far. These revenues are pivotal for sustaining the corporation's financial health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

