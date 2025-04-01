Left Menu

BMC Achieves Record Property Tax Collection in FY 2024-25

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported a record-breaking property tax collection of Rs 6,198 crore for the financial year 2024-25, nearly matching its target. The G South ward contributed the most, with fines adding an additional Rs 178.39 crore to the total.

In a milestone achievement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a collection of Rs 6,198 crore in property taxes for the financial year 2024-25. This figure nearly fulfills its ambitious target of Rs 6,200 crore.

The record-breaking collection was primarily driven by the G South ward, which encompasses bustling areas such as Lower Parel and Worli, contributing Rs 624.50 crore. Meanwhile, the K East and K West wards followed suit with collections of Rs 526.64 crore and Rs 504 crore, respectively.

Apart from these figures, fines amounting to Rs 178.39 crore further bolstered the civic body's financial coffers, confirming BMC's status as the country's wealthiest civic entity.

