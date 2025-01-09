Major Narcotics Bust: Over 4,000 Arrested in Thane

Left Menu

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Thane city police seized a significant amount of banned narcotics in 2024, arresting 4,333 individuals. Valued at Rs 17.42 crore, the haul included 9 kg of methamphetamine, 14 kg of charas, and 976 kg of ganja. Key arrests were linked to these seizures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:12 IST
In a major crackdown on illegal drug activities, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Thane city police reported the seizure of a large quantity of banned narcotics in 2024 and the arrest of 4,333 individuals in connection with these seizures, officials said on Thursday.

Senior Inspector Rahul Mhaske of the ANC revealed that the collective value of the seizure made last year amounted to approximately Rs 17.42 crore. This substantial haul included 9 kilograms of methamphetamine, 14 kilograms of charas, and 976 kilograms of ganja.

Inspector Mhaske disclosed that methamphetamine valued at Rs 8.78 crore was confiscated last year, resulting in the arrest of 88 individuals. Additionally, nine persons were apprehended in connection with charas seizures, while 132 individuals were detained during actions against ganja smuggling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

