Minister Gulabrao Patil Urges Swift Completion of Jal Jeevan Mission in Thane

Maharashtra's water supply minister, Gulabrao Patil, reviewed the Jal Jeevan Mission projects in Thane district. While 720 projects have been completed, others face hurdles like waiting for approvals, land disputes, and access issues. Patil emphasized the need for timely completion of these initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra water supply minister, Gulabrao Patil, emphasized the urgent completion of ongoing Jal Jeevan Mission projects in Thane district during a review meeting on Thursday. The state minister particularly highlighted delays in Shahapur taluka, where seven projects remain stalled due to administrative hurdles.

The Jal Jeevan Mission, a Central government initiative aimed at providing tap water connections to rural households across India, has 1,047 projects underway in Thane district. So far, 720 of these have been completed successfully, but challenges persist with 327 projects still in progress and others facing significant roadblocks.

Minister Patil identified specific issues causing delays, noting that four projects are pending approval from the Forest Department, two are entangled in land disputes, and one lacks road access. An additional 51 projects have been halted for various undisclosed reasons. Patil urged local officials to address these obstacles promptly to restart the work and achieve the mission's objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

