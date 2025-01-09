Delhi Court to Decide on Naresh Balyan's Bail Plea

The fate of AAP Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan hangs in the balance as a Delhi court is set to rule on his bail plea on January 15. Balyan has been embroiled in a legal battle, facing charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Special judge Kaveri Baweja, overseeing the proceedings, has extended Balyan's judicial custody until February 1, following his court appearance. The judge reserved the bail plea decision after hearing the arguments from both the defense and prosecution.

The judicial focus will shift to co-accused Ritik, with hearings to consider the chargesheet on January 22. In an interim measure, the court has ordered the Delhi Legal Aid Services Authority to assign a new legal aid counsel to Ritik at his request.

(With inputs from agencies.)