NHRC Probes Human Rights Violation in Senior Health Scheme Denial

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has intervened following allegations that a 72-year-old man took his life after being denied benefits under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana by a Karnataka state-run hospital. The NHRC stated that the incident could constitute a serious violation of human rights.

In response to the media report, the NHRC issued notices to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Karnataka government. The commission has requested a comprehensive report on the senior citizen scheme's current implementation status in Karnataka and across other regions within four weeks.

The commission emphasized that the denial of such health benefits raises broader concerns regarding the rights of senior citizens to access necessary medical care, which is integral to their dignity and well-being. Additional cases of similar denials have also been mentioned, urging a reevaluation of the scheme's effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)