Outrage Over Bystander Apathy in Pune Woman's Tragic Murder

The National Commission for Women (NCW) condemns the murder of a 28-year-old woman in Pune, who was attacked with a cleaver by a colleague. Stakeholders criticize bystanders for not intervening and raise concerns over workplace safety. NCW demands swift investigation and action within 48 hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has strongly condemned the murder of a 28-year-old woman in Pune.

The tragedy unfolded in a parking lot where she was savagely attacked with a cleaver by a colleague, allegedly due to a monetary dispute.

This incident has ignited public outrage over the failure of bystanders to take action, raising serious concerns about workplace safety for women. In response, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has officially requested Maharashtra's Director General of Police, Rashmi Shukla, to ensure an immediate and thorough investigation. Authorities have been directed to charge the accused and submit both an Action Taken Report and a copy of the FIR within 48 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

