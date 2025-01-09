Left Menu

CBI Hits Karti Chidambaram with New Corruption Allegations

The CBI has filed a new case against Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, alleging corruption involving Diageo Scotland. The case involves a suspicious payment from Diageo to Advantage Strategic Consulting, an entity associated with Karti, in exchange for lifting a duty-free sales ban on Diageo products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 21:50 IST
CBI Hits Karti Chidambaram with New Corruption Allegations
corruption
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has launched a fresh corruption investigation targeting Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram. Allegations suggest that Karti, who is also a Congress MP, facilitated relief for Diageo Scotland concerning a ban on duty-free whisky sales, the officials stated on Thursday.

In the new case, the CBI's FIR claims that Diageo Scotland and Sequoia Capitals suspiciously directed funds to Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt. Ltd., an entity reportedly controlled by Karti and his associate S Bhaskararaman. This inquiry revealed that money was allegedly funneled to lift the ban on Diageo's duty-free products.

The ban had heavily affected Diageo Scotland's operations, as the company allegedly made a $15,000 payment to Advantage Strategic Consulting under the guise of a 'consultancy fee' to Karti Chidambaram for his assistance in rescinding the embargo, adversely impacting their sales in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025