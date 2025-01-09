CBI Hits Karti Chidambaram with New Corruption Allegations

The CBI has launched a fresh corruption investigation targeting Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram. Allegations suggest that Karti, who is also a Congress MP, facilitated relief for Diageo Scotland concerning a ban on duty-free whisky sales, the officials stated on Thursday.

In the new case, the CBI's FIR claims that Diageo Scotland and Sequoia Capitals suspiciously directed funds to Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt. Ltd., an entity reportedly controlled by Karti and his associate S Bhaskararaman. This inquiry revealed that money was allegedly funneled to lift the ban on Diageo's duty-free products.

The ban had heavily affected Diageo Scotland's operations, as the company allegedly made a $15,000 payment to Advantage Strategic Consulting under the guise of a 'consultancy fee' to Karti Chidambaram for his assistance in rescinding the embargo, adversely impacting their sales in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)