Property Seizure Targets Terror Networks in Jammu and Kashmir
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have taken legal action against alleged terror networks by attaching the property of Pakistan-based handler Javid Iqbal in Rajouri district. The seizure, sanctioned by the court, aims to disrupt the support system for anti-national elements in the region.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified their fight against terrorism by seizing the immovable property of an alleged Pakistan-based terror operator in Rajouri district, officials reported.
The land, measuring 2 kanals and 1 marla and located in Rajdhani village, belongs to Javid Iqbal, a suspected terror handler. The property's worth runs into lakhs, highlighting the value of assets involved in such networks.
Police actions following a court order saw the property linked to Iqbal, resident of Rajdhani, attached as part of efforts to weaken the infrastructure supporting anti-national elements. This crackdown underscores ongoing measures to neutralize the influence of Pakistan-linked operatives in the area, as explained by a police spokesperson.
