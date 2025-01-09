Left Menu

Property Seizure Targets Terror Networks in Jammu and Kashmir

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have taken legal action against alleged terror networks by attaching the property of Pakistan-based handler Javid Iqbal in Rajouri district. The seizure, sanctioned by the court, aims to disrupt the support system for anti-national elements in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-01-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 21:58 IST
Property Seizure Targets Terror Networks in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified their fight against terrorism by seizing the immovable property of an alleged Pakistan-based terror operator in Rajouri district, officials reported.

The land, measuring 2 kanals and 1 marla and located in Rajdhani village, belongs to Javid Iqbal, a suspected terror handler. The property's worth runs into lakhs, highlighting the value of assets involved in such networks.

Police actions following a court order saw the property linked to Iqbal, resident of Rajdhani, attached as part of efforts to weaken the infrastructure supporting anti-national elements. This crackdown underscores ongoing measures to neutralize the influence of Pakistan-linked operatives in the area, as explained by a police spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

