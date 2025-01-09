Property Seizure Targets Terror Networks in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified their fight against terrorism by seizing the immovable property of an alleged Pakistan-based terror operator in Rajouri district, officials reported.

The land, measuring 2 kanals and 1 marla and located in Rajdhani village, belongs to Javid Iqbal, a suspected terror handler. The property's worth runs into lakhs, highlighting the value of assets involved in such networks.

Police actions following a court order saw the property linked to Iqbal, resident of Rajdhani, attached as part of efforts to weaken the infrastructure supporting anti-national elements. This crackdown underscores ongoing measures to neutralize the influence of Pakistan-linked operatives in the area, as explained by a police spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)