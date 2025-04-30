Tensions Surge as China Patrols South China Sea Amid U.S.-Philippines Exercises

Escalating tensions in the South China Sea were evident on Tuesday as China's navy initiated a patrol while accusing the Philippines of creating disturbances in the disputed waters. Similar movements were seen with joint missions conducted by the air forces of the U.S. and the Philippines.

China, claiming a significant portion of the South China Sea, finds itself at odds with the Philippines, leading to a tense stand-off over sovereignty. Meanwhile, over 14,000 Filipino and U.S. soldiers are engaging in joint exercises between April 21 and May 9, which are designed for a comprehensive battle test addressing shared regional security concerns. China views these drills as provocations.

The Southern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army reported conducting routine patrols in the region. However, the Philippine military emphasized their exercises with the U.S. as a demonstration of sovereign rights and a reflection of shared democratic values, defying China's assertions of provocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)