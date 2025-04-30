Left Menu

Tensions Surge as China Patrols South China Sea Amid U.S.-Philippines Exercises

Tensions are escalating in the South China Sea as China's navy conducted patrols, accusing the Philippines of causing disturbances. Simultaneously, the U.S. and Philippines conducted joint air force missions. More than 14,000 troops from both nations are participating in exercises, despite China's claims of provocativeness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 07:18 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 07:18 IST
Escalating tensions in the South China Sea were evident on Tuesday as China's navy initiated a patrol while accusing the Philippines of creating disturbances in the disputed waters. Similar movements were seen with joint missions conducted by the air forces of the U.S. and the Philippines.

China, claiming a significant portion of the South China Sea, finds itself at odds with the Philippines, leading to a tense stand-off over sovereignty. Meanwhile, over 14,000 Filipino and U.S. soldiers are engaging in joint exercises between April 21 and May 9, which are designed for a comprehensive battle test addressing shared regional security concerns. China views these drills as provocations.

The Southern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army reported conducting routine patrols in the region. However, the Philippine military emphasized their exercises with the U.S. as a demonstration of sovereign rights and a reflection of shared democratic values, defying China's assertions of provocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

