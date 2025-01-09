India Targets ₹20,000 Crore Organic Exports by 2027: Piyush Goyal Unveils 8th NPOP with New Portals and Policies

India’s organic farming exports are set to achieve a significant milestone, with a projected value of ₹20,000 crore in the next three years, announced Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Shri Piyush Goyal during the launch of the 8th edition of the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) in New Delhi.

The event, held at the Bharat Ratna C. Subramaniam Auditorium, NASC Complex, witnessed the unveiling of multiple digital initiatives to promote organic farming and streamline operations for stakeholders, alongside new reforms in organic certification and market access. Key Announcements and Initiatives

Launch of New Portals for Organic Farming Stakeholders:

NPOP Portal: Enhances visibility and ease of operation for organic producers and exporters.

Organic Promotion Portal: Connects farmers, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), and exporters with global buyers and offers capacity-building resources.

TraceNet 2.0: Upgraded traceability system ensures seamless monitoring and compliance with global certification standards.

Revamped APEDA Portal: Offers a user-friendly interface for stakeholders in agricultural and processed food exports.

AgriXchange Portal: Provides in-depth trade insights and enables exporters to connect directly with international buyers.

New Reforms Under NPOP:

Simplified certification for organic grower groups, granting them legal status.

Potential reduction of up to three years in the land conversion period to organic farming.

Strengthened oversight mechanisms through IT tools and TraceNet for enhanced monitoring.

Greater transparency with public access to organic farmer information, bolstering credibility in domestic and global markets.

Recognition of First Registrations: Shri Goyal distributed the first five certificates generated under TraceNet 2.0 to organic operators.

Government Commitment to Organic Growth

Shri Goyal emphasized that organic farming aligns with the government’s vision for sustainable agriculture, as highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address. He acknowledged the contributions of Union Minister of Home Affairs Shri Amit Shah in simplifying application costs for TraceNet 2.0 and empowering cooperatives and FPOs to embrace organic farming.

Economic and Environmental Impact

The Minister noted that organic farming plays a critical role in addressing environmental challenges such as water scarcity and soil degradation caused by overuse of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Farmers practicing organic methods have reported increased yields and higher incomes, creating a ripple effect of economic benefits.

Market Expansion and Employment Generation

The government aims to strengthen packaging, branding, and marketing of organic products to ensure farmers receive fair prices while generating employment opportunities in the value chain.

Global Engagement and Participation

The event was attended by representatives from countries such as the USA, EU, South Korea, Australia, and UAE, along with officials from organizations like FAO, IFOAM, and FiBL. Over 1,000 farmers from across India participated, showcasing their organic produce and interacting with international stakeholders.

Prominent companies such as Organic India, Nature Bio Foods, Amul, and NCOL, as well as FPOs, exhibited their products in stalls organized by APEDA, showcasing the diversity and quality of India’s organic offerings.

Aiming for Global Leadership in Organic Farming

With the launch of the 8th edition of NPOP, India is poised to enhance its competitiveness in the global organic market. By fostering sustainable practices, adopting advanced technologies, and facilitating global market access, the program underscores the government’s commitment to achieving a greener, more prosperous future for Indian agriculture.

This landmark event marks a significant step forward in empowering farmers, strengthening the organic value chain, and achieving ambitious export targets in the organic sector.