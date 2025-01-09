Fasting Farmer Leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal Demands Political Clarity on MSP

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike, has called on all political parties to declare their position on providing a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) for crops. The demand highlights the ongoing struggle to address the pressing issue of farmer suicides.

Dallewal's protest at the Khanauri border, which began on November 26, 2023, signifies a stand for fulfilling promises made to farmers. Medical teams remain on standby, assessing Dallewal's health as his condition grows increasingly critical. Despite this, he has so far refused medical aid.

In a letter, Dallewal criticized political parties for neglecting their responsibilities. As parties shift from opposition to power, promises to farmers are often forgotten. Dallewal's commitment underscores the historical significance of government responsibilities in farmers' rights movements in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)