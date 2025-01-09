Cracking the Code: Mumbai's Cyber Crime Swoop
Mumbai Crime Branch apprehended a gang posing as CBI officials, undertaking 'digital arrests' to deceive victims. Six gang members from Rajasthan were caught in a South Mumbai hotel attempting to funnel proceeds abroad via cryptocurrency. Investigations initiated after a Kandivali resident was defrauded of Rs 32 lakh.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai Crime Branch recently scored a significant breakthrough in cybercrime by arresting six individuals involved in a sophisticated deception ring. According to an official statement on Thursday, the perpetrators were running a 'digital arrest' scam.
The gang members, posing as CBI officials, were identified as Gangvishan Manju, Vilas Bishnoi, Premsukh Bishnoi, Ramniwas Bishnoi, Sunil Bishnoi, and Ajay Kumar Bishnoi. All hail from Rajasthan and were apprehended at a South Mumbai hotel while attempting to transfer illicit funds abroad using cryptocurrency.
The investigation began when a Kandivali resident lost Rs 32 lakh through a fraudulent digital arrest. The money had swiftly been moved through multiple bank accounts, ultimately leading the cyber police to a crucial arrest in Chembur, unraveling the broader network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh cancels cop recruitment in Rajnandgaon; SIT to probe fraud charges
Navi Mumbai Land Scam Unfolds: Rs 2 Crore Fraud in Spotlight
Navi Mumbai Land Scam: Company Owner and Associates Accused of Defrauding 36 Individuals
Political Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Fraudulent Scheme in Delhi
Kalpataru Group Distances Itself from Fraudulent Activities Amid ED Raids