Cracking the Code: Mumbai's Cyber Crime Swoop

Mumbai Crime Branch recently scored a significant breakthrough in cybercrime by arresting six individuals involved in a sophisticated deception ring. According to an official statement on Thursday, the perpetrators were running a 'digital arrest' scam.

The gang members, posing as CBI officials, were identified as Gangvishan Manju, Vilas Bishnoi, Premsukh Bishnoi, Ramniwas Bishnoi, Sunil Bishnoi, and Ajay Kumar Bishnoi. All hail from Rajasthan and were apprehended at a South Mumbai hotel while attempting to transfer illicit funds abroad using cryptocurrency.

The investigation began when a Kandivali resident lost Rs 32 lakh through a fraudulent digital arrest. The money had swiftly been moved through multiple bank accounts, ultimately leading the cyber police to a crucial arrest in Chembur, unraveling the broader network.

(With inputs from agencies.)