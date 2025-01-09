Left Menu

Cracking the Code: Mumbai's Cyber Crime Swoop

Mumbai Crime Branch apprehended a gang posing as CBI officials, undertaking 'digital arrests' to deceive victims. Six gang members from Rajasthan were caught in a South Mumbai hotel attempting to funnel proceeds abroad via cryptocurrency. Investigations initiated after a Kandivali resident was defrauded of Rs 32 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 23:52 IST
Cracking the Code: Mumbai's Cyber Crime Swoop
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Crime Branch recently scored a significant breakthrough in cybercrime by arresting six individuals involved in a sophisticated deception ring. According to an official statement on Thursday, the perpetrators were running a 'digital arrest' scam.

The gang members, posing as CBI officials, were identified as Gangvishan Manju, Vilas Bishnoi, Premsukh Bishnoi, Ramniwas Bishnoi, Sunil Bishnoi, and Ajay Kumar Bishnoi. All hail from Rajasthan and were apprehended at a South Mumbai hotel while attempting to transfer illicit funds abroad using cryptocurrency.

The investigation began when a Kandivali resident lost Rs 32 lakh through a fraudulent digital arrest. The money had swiftly been moved through multiple bank accounts, ultimately leading the cyber police to a crucial arrest in Chembur, unraveling the broader network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025