Tragedy in Meerut: Family Found Dead Amid Mysterious Circumstances

A chilling tragedy unfolded in Meerut's Lisadi Gate area as a family of five was found dead in their residence on Thursday night. Authorities revealed that the house had been locked from the outside, suggesting the involvement of someone known to the victims.

The victims, identified as Moin, his wife Asma, and their three young daughters, were discovered after police gained entry through the roof. Preliminary investigations suggest that an old enmity might have triggered this heinous crime.

Police continue to probe the incident, scrutinizing the family's background as evidence is collected. This shocking event has left the community and the family of Moin's brother Salim, who first uncovered the scene, in deep distress.

