Left Menu

Tragedy in Meerut: Family Found Dead Amid Mysterious Circumstances

A family of five was tragically discovered dead in their locked residence in Meerut. Authorities suspect an old enmity as a possible motive and have launched an investigation. The gruesome scene was first discovered by the family's concerned relative, who forced entry into the locked home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 10-01-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 00:34 IST
Tragedy in Meerut: Family Found Dead Amid Mysterious Circumstances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A chilling tragedy unfolded in Meerut's Lisadi Gate area as a family of five was found dead in their residence on Thursday night. Authorities revealed that the house had been locked from the outside, suggesting the involvement of someone known to the victims.

The victims, identified as Moin, his wife Asma, and their three young daughters, were discovered after police gained entry through the roof. Preliminary investigations suggest that an old enmity might have triggered this heinous crime.

Police continue to probe the incident, scrutinizing the family's background as evidence is collected. This shocking event has left the community and the family of Moin's brother Salim, who first uncovered the scene, in deep distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025