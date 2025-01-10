Tragedy in Meerut: Family Found Dead Amid Mysterious Circumstances
A family of five was tragically discovered dead in their locked residence in Meerut. Authorities suspect an old enmity as a possible motive and have launched an investigation. The gruesome scene was first discovered by the family's concerned relative, who forced entry into the locked home.
- Country:
- India
A chilling tragedy unfolded in Meerut's Lisadi Gate area as a family of five was found dead in their residence on Thursday night. Authorities revealed that the house had been locked from the outside, suggesting the involvement of someone known to the victims.
The victims, identified as Moin, his wife Asma, and their three young daughters, were discovered after police gained entry through the roof. Preliminary investigations suggest that an old enmity might have triggered this heinous crime.
Police continue to probe the incident, scrutinizing the family's background as evidence is collected. This shocking event has left the community and the family of Moin's brother Salim, who first uncovered the scene, in deep distress.
(With inputs from agencies.)