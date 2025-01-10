Left Menu

Biden Administration Tempers 9/11 Mastermind Plea Deal

The Biden administration has temporarily blocked a plea deal for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged planner of the 9/11 attacks. The government requested this pause to avert the death penalty waiver for him. This decision interrupts ongoing military prosecutions and affects the victims' families gathered at Guantanamo Bay.

  • Country:
  • United States

The Biden administration has successfully blocked, at least temporarily, a plea deal for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed. The accused architect of the 9/11 attacks might have avoided the death penalty under the deal.

A federal court in DC imposed the block following a government request to delay a deal established by the Defense Department itself.

This development stalls longstanding military prosecutions related to the tragic events of 2001, leaving the families of victims, who were present in Guantanamo Bay to witness Mohammed's plea, in a state of uncertainty.

