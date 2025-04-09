Bangladesh Anti-Corruption Probe Targets Sheikh Hasina's Taka 4,000 Crore Wastage

Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has initiated an inquiry into an alleged wastage of Taka 4,000 crore associated with the Mujib Centenary celebrations. The figures in question allegedly involved former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, and ex-government official Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury.

According to ACC Director General Akhtar Hossain, a seven-member committee has been formed to lead the investigation. The team has already started gathering necessary information from multiple organizations related to the 2020 celebrations that marked the 100th birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding leader of Bangladesh.

As allegations of corruption mount against the Awami League government, with six cases filed earlier this year, ACC chairman Mohammad Abdul Momen asserts that bringing back fugitives, including Hasina, will follow stringent legal processes. The ongoing developments signal ACC's resolute stance in tackling high-level corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)