Left Menu

Bangladesh Anti-Corruption Probe Targets Sheikh Hasina's Taka 4,000 Crore Wastage

The Anti-Corruption Commission of Bangladesh is investigating allegations of a Taka 4,000 crore wastage connected to the Mujib Centenary celebrations, involving past Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, and former official Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury. Multiple corruption cases are filed against Hasina, escalating the inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:14 IST
Bangladesh Anti-Corruption Probe Targets Sheikh Hasina's Taka 4,000 Crore Wastage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has initiated an inquiry into an alleged wastage of Taka 4,000 crore associated with the Mujib Centenary celebrations. The figures in question allegedly involved former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, and ex-government official Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury.

According to ACC Director General Akhtar Hossain, a seven-member committee has been formed to lead the investigation. The team has already started gathering necessary information from multiple organizations related to the 2020 celebrations that marked the 100th birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding leader of Bangladesh.

As allegations of corruption mount against the Awami League government, with six cases filed earlier this year, ACC chairman Mohammad Abdul Momen asserts that bringing back fugitives, including Hasina, will follow stringent legal processes. The ongoing developments signal ACC's resolute stance in tackling high-level corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025