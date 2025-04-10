Left Menu

Controversial Warrants: Sheikh Hasina and Daughter Indicted in Graft Case

A Bangladeshi court has issued a new arrest warrant against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her daughter Saima Wajed Putul, and 17 others, accusing them of fraudulently procuring a residential plot. The Anti-Corruption Commission's charge sheet is accepted, prompting further investigation into potential misuse of funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:07 IST
  • Bangladesh

A fresh arrest warrant has been issued by a Bangladeshi court against deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her daughter Saima Wajed Putul, and 17 others in a high-profile graft case. The court alleges the fraudulent acquisition of a residential plot by violating legal procedures.

The accusation comes on the heels of a charge sheet accepted by Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain Galib. According to the prosecutor, Mir Ahammed Salam, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has been entrusted with further investigation, expected to submit findings by May 4, 2025.

These proceedings occur amidst broader allegations of financial mismanagement, relating to Mujib Centenary celebrations, involving Hasina, her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, and former official Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury. The ACC's expanded inquiries emphasize potential government fund wastage amounting to Taka 4,000 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

