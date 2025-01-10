Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Trump's Bid to Halt Sentencing in Hush Money Case

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected Donald Trump's request to pause sentencing following his New York conviction related to hush money payments. Despite Trump's last-minute appeal citing presidential immunity, the court, in a 5-4 decision, found no substantial burden on Trump’s responsibilities, citing potential 'unconditional discharge.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 05:57 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 05:57 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court, in a narrow 5-4 decision, turned down former President Donald Trump's request to halt his sentencing in the high-profile New York state case concerning hush money payments. This rejection marks a significant setback for Trump, who argued that his presidential immunity should shield him.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett sided with the court's liberal justices, advancing the decision against Trump's appeal. Trump's case primarily involved the payment of $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels, an act that Manhattan prosecutors stated was meant to influence the outcome of the 2016 elections.

Despite Trump's legal team arguing presidential immunity and improper admission of evidence relating to official acts, the court found the sentencing's burden on Trump to be minor. The trial judge had previously indicated leniency, suggesting only an 'unconditional discharge' was likely.

