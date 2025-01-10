Left Menu

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to Visit Vietnam for Strategic Talks

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin plans to visit Vietnam on January 14-15, as announced by Vietnam's foreign affairs ministry. The visit underscores the strong partnership between the two nations, highlighted by frequent high-level meetings, including a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Hanoi in June.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

The Russian Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin, is scheduled for an official visit to Vietnam on January 14-15, according to an announcement made by Vietnam's foreign affairs ministry on Friday. This visit is a testament to the enduring partnership between the two nations.

Highlighting the strong ties, both countries engage in regular high-level exchanges. In a recent show of their strategic partnership, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Vietnamese leaders in Hanoi in June.

The forthcoming visit aims to further consolidate the relationship, reflecting the commitment of both nations to deepen diplomatic and economic collaborations through regular dialogue and interaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

