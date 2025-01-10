Baltic Sea Tensions: Undersea Sabotage or Coincidence?

NATO has enhanced maritime patrols in the Baltic Sea following damage to the Estlink-2 power cable and other infrastructure. Suspicion has fallen on Russia, yet no definitive proof has been presented.

Estonian minehunter EML Sakala's crew meticulously observes vessels, detecting suspicious activities, amid allegations of a Moscow-linked shadow fleet aiming to evade Western sanctions.

As tensions rise with increasing sabotage incidents, Western nations need to bolster collective security against potential threats in a strategically crucial sea domain.

