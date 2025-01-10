Left Menu

Baltic Sea Tensions: Undersea Sabotage or Coincidence?

NATO countries are increasing maritime patrols in the Baltic Sea after incidents such as the Estlink-2 cable damage raised suspicions of Russian involvement. Ships like the Estonian navy's EML Sakala monitor vessels for sabotage activities, stressing Western resolve against potential Moscow-linked infrastructure attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aboardtheemlsakalainthebalticsea | Updated: 10-01-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 12:32 IST
Baltic Sea Tensions: Undersea Sabotage or Coincidence?

NATO has enhanced maritime patrols in the Baltic Sea following damage to the Estlink-2 power cable and other infrastructure. Suspicion has fallen on Russia, yet no definitive proof has been presented.

Estonian minehunter EML Sakala's crew meticulously observes vessels, detecting suspicious activities, amid allegations of a Moscow-linked shadow fleet aiming to evade Western sanctions.

As tensions rise with increasing sabotage incidents, Western nations need to bolster collective security against potential threats in a strategically crucial sea domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025