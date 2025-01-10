Baltic Sea Tensions: Undersea Sabotage or Coincidence?
NATO countries are increasing maritime patrols in the Baltic Sea after incidents such as the Estlink-2 cable damage raised suspicions of Russian involvement. Ships like the Estonian navy's EML Sakala monitor vessels for sabotage activities, stressing Western resolve against potential Moscow-linked infrastructure attacks.
NATO has enhanced maritime patrols in the Baltic Sea following damage to the Estlink-2 power cable and other infrastructure. Suspicion has fallen on Russia, yet no definitive proof has been presented.
Estonian minehunter EML Sakala's crew meticulously observes vessels, detecting suspicious activities, amid allegations of a Moscow-linked shadow fleet aiming to evade Western sanctions.
As tensions rise with increasing sabotage incidents, Western nations need to bolster collective security against potential threats in a strategically crucial sea domain.
