Left Menu

A New Era: Italy Advocates Syrian Transition After Assad

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani plans a visit to Syria to support its transition post-Assad's ouster by HTS. He advocates for reviewing EU sanctions on Syria as the political landscape changes. International coordination aims at equal rights for all Syrians, especially minorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 10-01-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 12:56 IST
A New Era: Italy Advocates Syrian Transition After Assad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has announced his upcoming visit to Syria to promote the country's transition following President Bashar Assad's removal by Islamist insurgents. Tajani has called on Europe to reassess its sanctions on Syria reflecting the shifting political landscape.

During a meeting in Rome with officials from Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and the United States, Tajani emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to support post-Assad initiatives. Italy intends to propose private investments in healthcare to benefit the Syrian population.

Tajani stressed the importance of recognizing the equal rights of all Syrians, referencing concerns over the treatment of Christians and minorities under the new authorities of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a militant group deemed terrorist by the US and UN.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025