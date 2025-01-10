A New Era: Italy Advocates Syrian Transition After Assad

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has announced his upcoming visit to Syria to promote the country's transition following President Bashar Assad's removal by Islamist insurgents. Tajani has called on Europe to reassess its sanctions on Syria reflecting the shifting political landscape.

During a meeting in Rome with officials from Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and the United States, Tajani emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to support post-Assad initiatives. Italy intends to propose private investments in healthcare to benefit the Syrian population.

Tajani stressed the importance of recognizing the equal rights of all Syrians, referencing concerns over the treatment of Christians and minorities under the new authorities of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a militant group deemed terrorist by the US and UN.

