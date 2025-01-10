A New Era: Italy Advocates Syrian Transition After Assad
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani plans a visit to Syria to support its transition post-Assad's ouster by HTS. He advocates for reviewing EU sanctions on Syria as the political landscape changes. International coordination aims at equal rights for all Syrians, especially minorities.
- Country:
- Italy
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has announced his upcoming visit to Syria to promote the country's transition following President Bashar Assad's removal by Islamist insurgents. Tajani has called on Europe to reassess its sanctions on Syria reflecting the shifting political landscape.
During a meeting in Rome with officials from Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and the United States, Tajani emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to support post-Assad initiatives. Italy intends to propose private investments in healthcare to benefit the Syrian population.
Tajani stressed the importance of recognizing the equal rights of all Syrians, referencing concerns over the treatment of Christians and minorities under the new authorities of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a militant group deemed terrorist by the US and UN.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
G20’s Leadership in Green and Just Transitions: A Path to Global Sustainability
Jubilant Food Ltd's Sparkling Transition with Coca-Cola
Manmohan Singh boldly steered our nation through a critical transition, opening new pathways for growth and prosperity: V-P Dhankhar.
China Sanctions US Firms Amid Taiwan Tensions
Power Transition and Strengthened Bilateral Ties: Singapore's Pivotal Year